Things That Matter, Desperately
Often, we use the language of games when we describe politics: match-ups and races, finish lines, Hail Mary passes, and front runners. But this time, the game is deadly serious, especially if you’re a woman, someone who loves or cares about a woman, or just someone who cares about women in general.
Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, Donald Trump’s pick to be his v…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.