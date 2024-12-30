The Week Ahead
December 29, 2024
Jimmy Carter passed away today at age 100. He was an imperfectly perfect human being who loved and served his country and was devoted to his wife and family. His service included being a naval officer, a senator in Georgia’s legislature, the governor of Georgia, and President of the United States, but he remained true to his roots as a peanut farmer and…
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