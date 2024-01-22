The Week Ahead
January 21, 2024
Monday
The E. Jean Carroll trial should finish up early this week. Trump is expected to attend, according to “sources close to him.” There’s an ongoing debate among pundits on social media over whether he’ll actually testify. Of course, no one but Trump and his lawyers know the answer for certain. But the smart money says there’s no way that his lawyers…
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