The Week Ahead
January 8, 2023
One thing we already know about 2023: it’s not going to be boring. We’re already off to quite the start. Here’s what I’m focusing on for the week ahead, and there’s a lot of it!
As I wrote on Sunday, one of the items included in the House of Representatives rules resolution that will be voted on Monday is a resolution entitled “Establishing a Select Sub…
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