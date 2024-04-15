The Week Ahead
April 14, 2024
It’s hard to believe that we are finally here. This week, Donald Trump faces justice in a Manhattan courtroom. Here at Civil Discourse, we’ll be following all of the proceedings, understanding the legal detail and assessing how the case is going. As always, we’ll look at the good, the bad, and the ugly, so we can have a realistic understanding of what i…
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