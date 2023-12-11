The Week Ahead
December 11, 2023
Several things that were supposed to happen this week have evolved over the weekend, so this will be more like the week that wasn’t, or things that happened over the weekend, than our usual week ahead discussion.
First off, Donald Trump, who was slated to be the last witness in the defense’s case in the civil fraud trial in New York, won’t show up after …
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