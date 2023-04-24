The Week Ahead
April 23, 2023
Lots of interesting legal issues surfaced last week, and we’re headed for more in the week ahead. I’ll flag some of them for you tonight, and we’ll discuss in depth as they materialize.
First off, E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against Trump kicks off on Tuesday. If you want a refresher, I wrote about the latest on pre-trial motions in this post last week.
T…
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