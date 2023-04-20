Trump on Trial
In the wake of the settlement of the Dominion defamation lawsuit, another defamation trial begins next Monday. This one will be in federal court in Manhattan. It’s the lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll against Donald Trump, alleging he defamed her after she alleged, recently, that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.
The judge has already declined Tr…
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