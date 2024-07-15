The Week Ahead
July 15, 2024
This coming Friday, by my count, Judge Chutkan’s jurisdiction over the Special Counsel’s election interference case will resume when the judgment is returned to her from the Supreme Court. No one knows exactly how she will proceed after the Supreme Court gutted the case with its finding of broad presidential immunity and prohibition on the use of any ev…
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