The Week Ahead
On Sunday morning, Trump told Fox and Friends, "I didn't say 'lock her up,'"
Aaron Rupert was quick to dig up old campaign footage of Trump in Georgia doing exactly that.
Trump’s full interview on Fox appears to have been heavily edited, leaving many wondering what was going on. Acyn, a senior digital editor at MeidasTouch Network, posted on X that “Trum…
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