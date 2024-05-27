The Week Ahead
May 26, 2024
The most difficult part of my job as a prosecutor wasn’t preparing for trial or even handling appellate arguments. It was “The Wait”—the hours or days between when a jury got the case and when they delivered their verdict. The wait is excruciating in a case where you’re almost certain the jury will convict and even more so in a case that’s a closer call…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.