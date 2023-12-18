The Week Ahead
December 17, 2023
Heading towards the Christmas holiday, this is a good moment to step back and assess where we are in each of the Trump criminal cases and what lies ahead. If you’re like me, sometimes you probably feel as if you need a color-coded wall like Carrie in “Homeland” to keep them all straight, and that’s just the criminal cases, because there are a plethora o…
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