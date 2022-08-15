The Week Ahead
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Lots of information came out this past week after DOJ executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago (MAL) and classified information was recovered. As we head into the new week, let’s sort out some of the confusing pieces:
· Did Trump have an excuse for the FBI finding Top Secret information at MAL? Of course, he did. After trying out a few things along t…
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