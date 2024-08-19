The Week Ahead: Conventions Past
August 18, 2024
Some political conventions stand out in history. This one, 2024, where a Black woman will be nominated by a major party as its candidate to be the president of the United States for the first time in our history is certain to be one of them. Kamala Harris is eminently qualified by virtue of both experience and temperament; if you haven’t recently rewatc…
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