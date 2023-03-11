Five Questions with Marc Elias
Marc Elias is an election law lawyer who represents Democratic interests. He is an expert in campaign finance, voting rights, and gerrymandering—in other words, all of the most important issues we face in election litigation these days. Marc’s diligent representation of pro-voter interests in the 2020 and 2022 election cycles resulted in wins in both tr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.