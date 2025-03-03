The Week Ahead
March 2, 2025
On Tuesday, Trump gives his first State of the Union address for his second term in office. He will assume the podium in front of a joint session of Congress with no credibility whatsoever. People who are being honest—that includes Republicans in the House and the Senate—understand how horribly he undermined the world order last week. He abandoned longt…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.