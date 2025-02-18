A Different Kind of Special Counsel
You may find the terminology around the case the Trump administration is appealing to the Supreme Court confusing. That case, which I flagged Sunday night, Bessent v. Dellinger, is about the head of the Office of Special Counsel. But this is not a Jack-Smith-type special counsel.
The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) is an independent office whose pri…
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