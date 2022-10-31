The Week Ahead
October 30, 2022
Just a quick note from me tonight. I got my flu shot Saturday and have been struggling to keep my eyes open and stay focused all day. So much better than getting the flu itself, but I hope you’ll forgive me for being a little less substantive tonight. And while you’re thinking about it, make it appointment to go and get yours!
Of course, the most importa…
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