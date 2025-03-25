Alien Enemies Act
Last week, a resolution calling for the impeachment of Judge James Boasberg, who is hearing the challenge to Trump’s authority under the Alien Enemies Act (AEA), was filed in the House of Representatives by Congressmen Gill, Crane, Collins, Carter, Moore, and Clyde. They accuse the Judge of “abuse of power.”
The resolution claims, as has the Trump admin…
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