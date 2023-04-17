The Week Ahead
April 16, 2023
The legal developments keep coming, sometimes faster than it’s possible to keep track of them all. We’ll focus on two that are sure to be of interest this week, although I have no doubt we’ll see more as we get into it.
Fox goes to trial
Dominion Voting Systems’s defamation case against Fox News kicks off this week. A jury hasn’t been selected yet, but t…
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