Slander and Lies
More about the Dominion Voting Systems defamation case against Fox today, Wednesday. I know I’ve been writing about this case a lot, but it’s important. Tonight on his MSNBC show, Lawrence O’Donnell suggested that the evidence being released in the Dominion case is so damaging to Fox and some of its hosts that it’s the reason for the Kevin McCarthy/Tuck…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.