The Week Ahead
Sunday, November 27, 2022
Tonight, we switch gears from Saturday’s post about the 11th Circuit to focus on the Supreme Court. The Court hasn’t heard oral argument on any of this term’s cases since it last sat on November 9. It picks back up Monday morning with three days of arguments this week. Then, next week, the Court will hear argument in one of this term’s marquee cases, Mo…
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