The Week Ahead
November 26, 2023
Coming off of Thanksgiving, we’ve got a sleepier week, at least on paper, than what we’ve been experiencing for the last few months.
Of course, that’s always subject to change these days, especially with Trump gag order appeals in both New York and the District of Columbia in process. But the major event this week should ta…
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