Trump on Univision
It's not what you'd expect
You’d think it would be impossible for Donald Trump to cozy up to Hispanic voters. He’s the candidate who announced his 2016 campaign by calling Mexicans criminals and rapists. He separated immigrant families, leaving parents to return to their countries of origin without their small children in many cases. Most recently, he’s been actively planning to …
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