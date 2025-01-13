The Week Ahead
January 12, 2025
With Donald Trump’s criminal sentencing behind us, the question of the release, or not, of Special’s Counsel Jack Smith’s report seems destined to be one of the key issues we follow this week.
Last Thursday night, the Eleventh Circuit denied Trump’s request to enjoin the government from releasing the report. But cryptically, they left Judge Aileen Cannon…
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