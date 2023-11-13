The Week Ahead
November 12, 2023
As we head into Monday, consider extending your personal observance of Veterans Day, which fell on Saturday this year (the World War I armistice was signed at 11:11 on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 and the commemoration is always on that date), by making a call this week to Alabama Senator “Coach” Tommy Tuberville’s Washington, D.C., office. Ma…
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