The Week Ahead
July 2, 2023
What to Watch for With Trump This Week
Donald Trump has until this coming Thursday, July 6, to respond to the government’s motion to set the trial date in the classified-documents prosecution for December 11, 2023. How hard can Trump try to delay the case? We’ll be counting the ways on Thursday. It would be surprising to see Trump agree to the December t…
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