The Week Ahead
December 15, 2024
You can’t make this stuff up.
Trump 2.0 looks like it will be as full of grift as the first administration was. This gentleman, Massad Boulos, is Trump’s pick to be his Middle East advisor. He just coincidentally happens to be Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law. He is not an experienced natural security expert, but he was born in Lebanon and holds citizenship
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