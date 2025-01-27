The Week Ahead
January 26, 2025
I’m not sorry.
I’m not sorry I supported Kamala Harris, a leader with courage and strength and integrity.
I’m not sorry I supported a vision of an America that was committed to fairness and justice, an America that was true to the Founding Fathers’ ideal of a country grounded in the rule of law. That vision is still worth striving towards. We cannot give…
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