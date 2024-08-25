The Week Ahead
August 25, 2024
On Tuesday, Special Counsel Jack Smith’s opening brief is due in the Eleventh Circuit, where he’s appealing Judge Cannon’s decision to dismiss his prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents and obstructing the investigation into his crimes. Judge Cannon ruled in July that the process used to appoint the Special Counsel was unconsti…
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