But Really, Just File a Motion to Recuse Already
I was willing, wrongly as it turns out, to give Judge Aileen Cannon the benefit of the doubt when she was assigned to be the judge on Trump’s first effort to attack the Mar-a-Lago prosecution. That happened before he was indicted, following the execution of the search warrant when his lawyers filed a completely unwarranted civil action to block DOJ from…
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