The Week Ahead
May 5, 2024
As of tonight’s post, there are over 275,000 subscribers to Civil Discourse, and on average, each newsletter gets around 300,000 views. That suggests that you are sharing the newsletter with friends in addition to reading it yourselves, which makes me feel like we’re a success together. It’s clear we have work to do to keep the Republic and then to rebu…
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