The Week Ahead
April 30, 2023
Saturday night at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, comedian Roy Wood Jr. looked over at President Biden and quipped, “We’ve gotta get Tucker back on the air, Mr. President, because right now there are millions of Americans who don’t know why they hate you!”
(I’m sure they’ll continue to find reasons, though.)
I continue to take heart from the ret…
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