The Week Ahead
Sunday, October 9, 2022
If the news these days feels to you like multiple ping-pong matches going on at the same time, you’re not wrong.
First up this week:
Mar-a-Lago Mash Up
DOJ has been given a Tuesday, 5pm ET deadline to respond to Trump’s Supreme Court challenge. You’ll recall this is a technical legal issue Trump’s team has raised, arguing that the 11th Circuit lacked the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.