The Week Ahead
October 6, 2024
It’s almost the first Monday in October. That means the start of a new term at the Supreme Court. Lots of Courtwatchers write “curtain raisers” ahead of the first day of Court, pieces that explain the cases that are coming and which are the important ones to look for. We’ll do a bit of that tonight, but it is impossible to write about the Court this yea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.