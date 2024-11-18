The Week Ahead
November 17, 2024
It is already starting. Trump is trying to get the people most likely to oppose him to capitulate before he even takes office.
Saturday, there was reporting from NBC that Trump’s team is considering whether it’s possible to court-martial U.S. military officers over the withdrawal from Afghanistan. That’s puzzling, if true, because it’s difficult to figur…
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