The Week Ahead
Sunday, October 16, 2022
I’m going to stop saying it’s going to be another action-packed week because it seems like there isn’t any other kind these days. Let’s get to it:
Trump Deposition in the E. Jean Carroll Case
Trump will be deposed on Wednesday, October 19, by ace lawyer Roberta Kaplan, in the defamation lawsuit brought against Trump by E. Jean Carroll. Carroll is the form…
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