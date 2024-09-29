The Week Ahead
September 29, 2024
We’re headed into another week full of activity.
Monday
Trump’s former chief of staff and co-defendant in the Fulton County case Mark Meadows is still trying to convince the Supreme Court to give him a hand. Meadows wants the Court to rule that his prosecution should be removed to federal court because he was an official officer. He filed his petition f…
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