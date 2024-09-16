The Week Ahead
September 15, 2024
In news that is still developing, the Secret Service fired shots and later apprehended a man who, armed with an AK-47-style assault weapon and a GoPro camera, attempted to position himself on a fence several holes ahead of Donald Trump as he played golf at his Trump International Golf Course. The former president was not harmed. Violence, and especially…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.