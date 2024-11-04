The Week Ahead
November 3, 2024
This is it folks. This is the week we’ve been waiting for.
And it’s a jungle out there. The Trump camp’s borderline frivolous and outright meritless lawsuits, challenging both voters and ballots, are coming at a frenetic pace.
This morning I wrote about a lawsuit in state court in Georgia that was an effort to stop people from turning in their absentee ba…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.