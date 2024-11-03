Smells Like GOP Desperation in Georgia
Yesterday morning, Fulton County Judge Kevin Farmer held a hearing. Republicans filed a lawsuit claiming that a Fulton County plan to keep four election offices open over the weekend so people could turn in their absentee ballots ran afoul of Georgia law. They cited a provision in the Georgia code that was about drop boxes in support of their position.
A…
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