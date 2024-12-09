The Week Ahead
December 8, 2024
Trump’s Sunday morning interview with Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press” was something of an agenda-setter for what we can expect to be talking about this week. Never mind that Joe Biden is still the president and that the economy is booming, the crazy is already underway.
What’s uppermost on Trump’s mind as he contemplates taking on the presidency? Issu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.