The Week Ahead
December 11, 2022
I’ve been nursing a sick baby chicken, Cleo. We rescued her from a hawk earlier this week, only because my sharp-eyed son, who was helping me with a 50-lb. sack of chicken feed down to the shed, realized what was going on. Raising helpful children definitely has its rewards.
Cleo has been inside with me ever since, and I have to tell you, it was touch an…
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