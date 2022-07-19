A Little Law: Federal Sentencing Guidelines
& The Domestic Terrorism Enhancement
Up until 1984, federal judges were free to sentence convicted defendants using their own discretion, cabined only by statutory maximums imposed by law and the rare mandatory minimum (there are a lot more of those now). That led to wide disparity in sentencing, not just in different parts of the country, but sometimes, even in the same courthouse. In a b…
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