The Week Ahead
November 13, 2022
Last week was all about the politics and in the week ahead, we’re likely to continue to work through the aftermath of the election.
There are a couple of legal threads to pull for the coming week, but, before we get there, let’s just bask for a moment in the glow of the midterm election results. We deserve it.
We’ve just been through what history will un…
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