The Week Ahead
July 9, 2023
Trump’s valet, and now co-defendant, Walt Nauta, finally got arraigned last Thursday after a three week delay, which of course, pushes back other items on the court’s calendar. Most significantly so far, the Judge moved back the due date for defendants Nauta and Trump’s response to the government’s proposed December trial date. The responses are now due…
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