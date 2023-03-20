The Week Ahead
March 19, 2023
The question at the top of our minds this week is whether the chickens will finally come home to roost.
Just a quick reminder of where Trump is: In addition to the possibility Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg will file charges against Trump sometime this week, he has other problems.
In federal court, a special counsel is investigating his role in …
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