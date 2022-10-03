The Week Ahead
October 2, 2022
Some interesting issues ahead of us this week!
DOJ goes on offense.
DOJ is proceeding with its full appeal of Judge Cannon’s order appointing a special master. And, they’ve moved to expedite the schedule for parties to file briefs, so the case can be decided more quickly.
Normally this would take at least a couple of months and, as DOJ points out, Trump co…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.