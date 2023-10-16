The Week Ahead
October 15, 2023
A few things for us to pay attention to in the week ahead, in reverse order.
First, on Friday, the initial batch of potential jurors in the Fulton County case will show up. This is the group of 450 who have been subpoenaed and who will be asked to complete, under oath, the written questionnaire the court devises with input from the lawyers. Expect the gr…
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