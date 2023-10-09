The Week Ahead
October 9, 2023
It is impossible to write tonight without acknowledging the ongoing horror in Israel and Gaza that is afflicting people on both sides of the conflict. I do not feel qualified to write about it, although I have strong feelings. I have visited the region and studied both the history and political origins of the problems in the past and remain an avid stud…
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